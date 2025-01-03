Major transfer news coming out of Liverpool this afternoon as January bid made

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly ‘knocked back’ multiple approaches for their talented young star Ben Doak.

This update follows reports of a £15m bid issued by Crystal Palace in the January transfer window, initially broken by the Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel on X (formerly Twitter).

Crystal Palace have made a £15million offer for Liverpool’s Ben Doak, who is currently on loan at Middlesbrough. @MailSport — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) January 3, 2025

Graeme Bailey at TBR Football had reported such general interest back in November, though even then the Anfield-based outfit had taken a firm stance on their prodigy’s loan spell at the Riverside Stadium.

The Scotland international has been out on loan with Middlesbrough throughout the 2024/25 campaign so far, registering seven goal contributions in 20 Championship appearances for Boro.

Doak’s superb form has helped propel Michael Carrick’s men to the playoff places (5th place) just after the halfway mark in the season.

How have Liverpool responded to Ben Doak bid?

It shouldn’t come as a great surprise to fans that we still hold the 19-year-old attacker in high regard.

In fact, Sky Sports’ Lyall Thomas noted on X that Liverpool are not only pleased with how the teenager is performing in the second division but also believe him capable of competing for minutes in Arne Slot’s squad in future.

#Liverpool have knocked back approaches from several clubs including #CrystalPalace for Ben Doak. Didn't come close to his valuation and #LFC happy with his progress at #Middlesbrough, believing he can play for Arne Slot's team in the future. More here: https://t.co/OzHTtF6IG5 pic.twitter.com/KTZMsbuSZz — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 3, 2025

It remains to be seen when that potential eventuality will occur, of course, given that we currently have the position reasonably well boxed off between an extremely in-form Mo Salah and backup attacker Federico Chiesa.

Should the Italian continue to struggle to reach a point of availability for the club, of course, Doak may reasonably argue that his current form should at least earn him a look-in come the 2025/26 season.

Regardless, we’re hopeful of seeing the former out-of-favour Juventus star play a crucial part in our second half of the season push for major silverware in 2025.

Liverpool’s embarrassment of riches in the forward line could then swell even larger come the summer.

How much do Liverpool value Doak at?

The ever-reliable Paul Joyce at The Times has suggested we’d be looking at closer to £30m, potentially double Palace’s initial offering, if we were to part ways with the young attacker.