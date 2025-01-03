Liverpool player ‘not in a good place’ as Fabrizio Romano raises Trent Alexander-Arnold alarm

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Joe Gomez is now understood to be resigned to a continued stay in the Liverpool treatment room.

The England international suffered a hamstring injury during the Merseysiders’ 5-0 thrashing of West Ham in London last Sunday.

Arne Slot hooked the backup centre-back before the stroke of half-time, opting to send on Academy graduate Jarell Quansah in his place.

The Premier League title hopefuls are set to next take on Manchester United at Anfield this coming weekend.

Joe Gomez out injured for a few weeks

Our Dutch head coach confirmed that Gomez is ‘not in a good place with his injury’ and is due to continue his recovery over the coming weeks.

Konate and Bradley will be back training with the first team today. #LFC — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) January 3, 2025

On a more positive note, the return of Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley will more than soften that particular injury blow.

We’ve coped superbly without our starting French centre-half, but there’s no question the former RB Leipzig man’s potential availability for the bulk of our January fixtures is a significant boost.

We suspect it’s highly unlikely we’ll see the 25-year-old back in action much before our FA Cup third round clash with Accrington Stanley.

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future in doubt

Arne Slot refused to wade in on the subject of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

The former Feyenoord boss offered a coy response to questions focusing on Real Madrid’s pursuit: “I speak to every player and for Trent it is the same, so I have spoken to him, yeah.”

To what extent that will assuage the fears of the fanbase, after Fabrizio Romano confirmed ‘official contacts’ are set to take place between the fullback and Los Blancos, remains to be seen.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid mantain their stance on Trent Alexander-Arnold deal: if won’t be possible to negotiate with Liverpool in January, Real Madrid will push with the player to bring him in as a free agent for July. Official contacts between Trent and Real Madrid are expected soon. pic.twitter.com/f1BMN61hSp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 2, 2025

At any rate, we’re hoping to see a more positive indication around our No.66’s future in the coming days.

With Alexander-Arnold’s contract set to expire this coming summer, overseas outfits have been able to discuss the possibility of the Englishman signing a pre-contract agreement since January 1.