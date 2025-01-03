James Pearce confirms Liverpool transfer decision as plans for defender made clear

(Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Liverpool have already made their first couple of decisions of the January transfer window.

On Thursday, the club confirmed that Rhys Williams has extended his loan at Morecambe until the end of the season, with the initial deal having been set to end this month.

However, the narrative is different for another defender who’s been loaned out by the Merseyside giants.

Liverpool recall Ramsay from Wigan loan

In the past 24 hours, James Pearce reported for The Athletic that Liverpool have recalled Calvin Ramsay from his loan spell at Wigan Athletic, where he was restricted to just three starts and a mere 12 appearances in total.

The right-back will return to Kirkby today and the club’s intention is to find another loan move for the 21-year-old during the January transfer window.

The Scottish defender joined the Reds from Aberdeen in a £6.5m deal in 2022 but has since endured a combination of serious injuries and unsuccessful loans at Preston and Bolton.

Ramsay long overdue a bit of luck

If ever a player was due a stroke of good fortune, it’s Ramsay, who for the past couple of years has known nothing but frustration as he tries to launch his career in England.

Since the summer of 2022, he’s made the grand total of 20 senior appearances, more than half of which came during the loan spell at Wigan from which he’s now been recalled (Transfermarkt).

The 21-year-old has plenty of talent that he’s waiting to properly unleash, with Jurgen Klopp previously hailing him as ‘absolutely exceptional’ and Andy Robertson predicting an ‘amazing future‘ for him.

Right now, it appears that Ramsay has much to do if he’s to break into first-team contention at Liverpool, although hope springs eternal for the youngster if he can finally enjoy a prolonged run of starts with the right loan move and, crucially, avoid any further injuries.

If Trent Alexander-Arnold were to leave the Reds this year and Conor Bradley succumbs to another injury blow (which of course we don’t want to happen), that might just give the Scot an opening in Arne Slot’s side. It was in similar circumstances that the other two right-backs got their big break at Anfield and duly capitalised on it.

For now, he just needs another loan spell where he’ll start consistently, and hopefully better luck with injuries than what he’s had thus far.