Mo Salah lifts lid on inner thoughts amid ongoing Liverpool contract impasse

Mo Salah’s latest and exclusive update on his future at Liverpool was far from reassuring.

The former Roma hitman told Sky Sports that there was still yet to be any significant movement in talks with the club over his contract.

”So far? Yes. The last six months, there is nothing, no progress there, we are far away from any progress,” the No.11 said.

“So, we just need to wait and see.”

Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and the 32-year-old are all currently set to depart the club as free agents when their contracts expire this summer.

Mo Salah believes it’s his last season at the club

The Egyptian international’s admission would suggest he’s currently leaning more toward an exit than an extension as things currently stand.

It’s unclear to what extent the footballer’s demands are deemed to be challenging or whether the club have yet to show any willingness to bend over a star player turning 33 this summer.

“It’s my last year in the club” 🗣️ Mo Salah gives an EXCLUSIVE update on his contract at Liverpool 👇 pic.twitter.com/AIapSxSBFC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 3, 2025

His current form in 2024/25 would suggest some flexibility is more than warranted.

Salah has recorded a truly remarkable campaign so far for Arne Slot’s men, registering 30 goal contributions in 18 Premier League games – and a further seven when taking into consideration all 26 appearances across all competitions.

Liverpool could very well view this as being one hell of a swan song from one of their (if not the) finest forwards in their history.

If they’re wrong, of course, or if for whatever reason the winger’s entourage and the club just simply can’t see eye to eye on a new deal, the fanbase is unlikely to be particularly forgiving.

What is on Salah’s mind?

When responding to a question about how he’s managing to maintain such high performance levels amid ongoing questions over his future, Salah said: ”The thing in my head is, ‘Okay, if this is your last six months or last year, what do you want to see in the future? That you were concerned or stressed about the contract? Or that you had an unbelievable season?’

“That’s in my head now all the time. If I feel a distraction, I just remind myself, ‘You want to look back and say you had an unbelievable season’. So that’s what I want to do.”