James Pearce hints that one Liverpool contract saga could be settled ‘very, very soon’

James Pearce has hinted that one crucial Liverpool player could make a decision on his future ‘very, very soon’ as three contract sagas await their outcome.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are all just six months out from the end of their respective deals at Anfield, with Real Madrid having an approach for the latter turned down earlier this week.

The Champions League holders are expected to test the Reds’ resolve again in their pursuit of the 26-year-old (Paul Joyce), and it now appears that this long-running soap opera could finally be approaching a conclusion one way or the other.

Pearce: Trent to decide on his future ‘very, very soon’

Trent’s future was inevitably a major talking point on the latest episode of The Athletic’s Walk On podcast, with Pearce sharing what he currently knows about the Liverpool right-back’s situation as the clock ticks towards the end of his contract.

The journalist outlined: “I think the information I have is that there isn’t a definitive decision yet on his future. Of course, if that is the case, if he hasn’t, then he’s going to have to make it very, very soon.”

Trent saga might finally be nearing an end

Most Liverpool fans obviously want Trent to stay, although we suspect that some might already feel resigned to him leaving for Real Madrid and would simply welcome an end to the saga after so many months of ‘will he or won’t he’.

The longer that it drags on, the more that it’ll inevitably tie in with an assessment of his on-field performances, which have largely been excellent this season as the 26-year-old has maintained his focus amid the incessant discourse about his future.

Although the Reds have a more than capable alternative in Conor Bradley already in place to step up if our vice-captain goes, the England international would be an incredibly difficult act to follow, given the unparalled passing qualities that he brings to the team.

If Liverpool were to announce in the coming weeks that Trent has signed a new contract and turned his nose up at the opportunity to join Real Madrid, just imagine the lift that’d provide to the fan base as Arne Slot’s side chase down major silverware this season.

With Pearce indicating that we should have a decision on the right-back’s future quite soon, at least we appear to finally be on the verge of clarity. Fingers crossed that the outcome will be the one that Reds fans are craving.