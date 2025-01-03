Arne Slot gives blunt response to inevitable questions about Trent after Real Madrid approach

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arne Slot knew there’d be plenty of questions about Trent Alexander-Arnold at this morning’s press conference and he was fully prepared for whatever came his way.

Liverpool received an approach from Real Madrid for their vice-captain earlier this week and swiftly rebuffed the Champions League holders, who are expected to try their luck again for the 26-year-old, whose contract at Anfield will expire in the summer.

Slot’s responses to questions about Trent

One of the first questions Slot was asked by the media on Friday morning was whether he’d spoken to the right-back since the bid from Los Blancos, with the Reds boss bluntly replying (via Liverpool Echo): “I speak to every player and for Trent it is the same, so I have spoken to him, yeah.”

He was later asked to elaborate on what he said to Trent but unsurprisingly refused to divulge the particulars of that conversation, stating: “Do you really think [I’ll tell you what I said]? I understand why you ask but you know the answer.

“These conversations I have never shared. It’s just the same, I talk to them about things. It was a conversation as many others that we had, me and Trent, so let’s leave it at that.”

Slot was then asked if the speculation has had a destabilising effect, to which he answered: “If it did at this club, then we would really have a problem.

“Liverpool is one of the biggest clubs in the world. Everyone always talks about you for 12 months, sometimes in relation to other clubs. If that destabilises them, then there is a problem, not only now but also last six months.”

Could Trent contract saga be nearing a conclusion?

It’s hard to recall a press conference this season in which Slot wasn’t asked about the futures of Trent, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk, and while he’s patiently fielded any and all questions about the trio, it’s apparent from his demeanour that he’s growing tired of discussing the subject publicly.

Every response he’s given about that topic has been measured and watertight, with the 46-year-old steadfastly refusing to get drawn into a revelatory soundbyte about his captain, vice-captain and top scorer.

James Pearce has hinted that the long-running saga involving the England international could soon reach a denouement one way or the other, which might come as a relief to some Liverpool fans even if the outcome is that the right-back departs.

It’s to Trent’s credit that, amid all the off-field furore which has surrounded him over the past few months, he’s remained focused on delivering consistent performances for the Reds on the pitch, and hopefully he’ll do the same against Manchester United on Sunday.

The speculation will continue right up until a definitive answer about his future is officially confirmed, but hopefully that moment will come soon, and that the news will be what LFC supporters are craving to hear.