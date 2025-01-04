(Video) Federico Chiesa training footage suggests that he’s anything but unhappy at Liverpool

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

If Federico Chiesa is frustrated with how things have gone for him so far at Liverpool, he certainly isn’t showing it.

Persistent fitness issues have restricted the 27-year-old to a mere four appearances since joining from Juventus at the end of last summer, and his only Premier League outing so far was as a substitute against Bournemouth in September.

There have been various reports in recent days that the forward is pushing for a swift return to Italy and succumbing to homesickness on Merseyside amid dissatisfaction with the weather in England, with rumours that Arne Slot might reluctantly let him leave this month if he wishes to depart.

Chiesa looked far from unhappy in Liverpool training

However, one clip of Chiesa in Liverpool training on Friday (shared via the club’s official YouTube channel) suggests that he’s anything but unhappy to be representing the Premier League leaders.

He partook in one exercise with Dominik Szoboszlai in which the duo were throwing a medicine ball to each other while running side by side, with the Hungarian eventually dropping it, which led to a triumphant reaction from the Italian as he roared laughing.

Chiesa seems quite happy at Liverpool despite reports to the contrary

A few seconds of training footage mightn’t always give a wholly accurate representation of a footballer’s overall mood, but it isn’t the only hint that Chiesa seems quite happy at Liverpool despite his lack of game-time.

The Italy international took to Instagram on Friday with a post sharing images of him playing for the Reds and looking thoroughly content with life alongside his wife and dog (hence the accompanying heart emoji in the caption).

At the time of his move to Anfield in August, the player seemed in genuine awe when seeing the stadium in person for the first time and being handed an LFC shirt with his name on the back, which suggested that a dream transfer had come true for him.

After gettng precious little on-field action over the past six months, let’s hope that 2025 will be the year in which Chiesa shows Liverpool what he’s all about, and that he can rediscover the performance levels he reached in helping the Azzurri to European glory four years ago.

You can view the training ground footage of Chiesa below (from 10:39), via Liverpool FC on YouTube: