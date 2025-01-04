“I’m seeing…” – Joe Hart says he’s taking ‘a different view’ on Mo Salah after contract claim

Image via TNT Sports and Julian Finney/Getty Images

Joe Hart has claimed that he’s taking ‘a different view’ to others when it comes to Mo Salah, amid the Egyptian’s ongoing contract impasse at Liverpool.

The winger has been quite vocal in public about the subject in recent weeks, revealing after the Reds’ win over Southampton in November that he’d yet to be offered a new deal (that has since changed) and telling Sky Sports on Friday that there’s been ‘no progress‘ with negotiations.

After the first of those claims, Jamie Carragher branded the 32-year-old ‘selfish‘ for speaking about his personal situation ahead of a pivotal week in which we faced (and beat) both Real Madrid and Manchester City.

Hart sticks up for Salah

Hart was far more sympathetic towards Salah after the Liverpool star’s latest comments, praising the player for ‘carrying’ his team despite the ongoing uncertainty over his future.

Speaking on TNT Sports (via Liverpool Echo), the former England goalkeeper said: “I’ve got a bit of a different view to everything that’s gone on. I’m seeing a player in the last six months of his contract, we’ve experienced that and there’s all sorts of things going on in your head – you’ve got to protect yourself.

“I’m seeing someone who represents his club to the max, represents his team, scores important goals, is carrying his team to an incredible season.

“They’re the facts we can deal with – everything else is speculation. He’s told us they’re a little bit away but that’s for the people above him, and that’s the business of the footballing world. The football side of things, he’s taken care of and been absolutely incredible.”

Salah delivering in spades on the pitch

Hart is spot-on when he says that Salah has been playing ‘to the max’ this season, with the Liverpool winger already netting 20 goals and supplying 17 assists in all competitions since August.

His claim that the 32-year-old has been ‘carrying’ the Reds is perhaps disrespectful to the rest of the team, with so many players in Arne Slot’s side consistently excelling throughout the campaign so far, but the ex-Manchester City goalkeeper’s overall point is on the money.

The Egyptian clearly seems to be vexed with Anfield chiefs over the lack of progress in negotiations and appears quite keen to stay put, and his phenomenal scoring figures prove that he’s very much ‘walking the walk’ rather than arrogantly throwing the proverbial toys out of the pram.

From the outside looking in, it looks as though Salah’s desperation to stay exceeds that of Liverpool’s determination to keep him, but it’s unclear as to exactly what the player is demanding in order to sign a new deal and how much distance there is between his wishes and what the club are prepared to offer.

For now, Reds fans will simply be hoping that the forward can maintain his remarkable output and that all parties involved in the contracts talks can soon reach an agreement which satisfies everyone.