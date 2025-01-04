Agent rules out any chance of Liverpool exit for his client with emphatic eight-word claim

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

In the opening days of the January transfer window, the discussion among many Liverpool fans has revolved about prospective exits rather than new signings.

The past week has seen Real Madrid make an unsuccessful approach for Trent Alexander-Arnold, followed by Mo Salah declaring that there’s been ‘no progress‘ on renewing his contract, which (like that of the vice-captain and Virgil van Dijk) expires in six months’ time.

It’s not just Reds players who’ve been linked with potential exits, either. On Boxing Day, Football Insider reported that West Bromwich Albion identified Arne Slot’s assistant coach Johnny Heitinga as a leading contender for the vacant managerial post at The Hawthorns.

Heitinga’s agent shoots down rumours of Liverpool exit

According to De Telegraaf on Saturday morning, the Baggies believe that the 41-year-old could give them a significant ‘push’ towards promotion to the Premier League, but it seems that he won’t be leaving Liverpool any time soon.

The former Everton defender isn’t interested in walking out on the Reds mid-season and intends to concentrate on his work on Merseyside, a viewpoint which was subsequently verified by his agent.

Rob Jansen emphatically outlined that “John will definitely stay at Liverpool this season”, thus appearing to end West Brom’s hopes of luring the 2010 World Cup finalist to the Midlands.

Heitinga right to bide his time with high-flying Liverpool

Liverpool will no doubt be glad that Heitinga has seemingly distanced himself from the Baggies job, as the upheaval from him abandoning Slot’s backroom team would’ve been a most unwelcome distraction during a potentially glorious season for the Reds.

It would’ve been understandable if the 41-year-old were tempted to some degree by the prospect of landing his first permanent manager’s job in senior football, having had a caretaker stint at Ajax two years ago before serving as David Moyes’ assistant at West Ham in 2023/24 and subsequently moving to Merseyside.

Thankfully, it appears that his preference is to continue his fine work with LFC, with Paul Joyce recently claiming that the former Netherlands international has impressed his boss with his involvement behind the scenes in Kirkby.

Heitinga will likely get his chance to be a number one in the future, especially if Liverpool continue to thrive with him as part of Slot’s backroom staff, but he needn’t look too far back for a cautionary tale about moving from assistant coach to the main man.

After many years as Jurgen Klopp’s trusted lieutenant, Pep Lijnders took the manager’s job at Red Bull Salzburg last summer but was sacked before Christmas with the Austrian giants way off the pace domestically and in the Champions League.

It remains to be seen what the immediate future holds for him, but for Heitinga, it looks as though he’s staying firmly put at Anfield.