‘Absolute no’ – Paul Merson says Liverpool must not do one thing with Trent as Real Madrid lurk

Paul Merson expects Real Madrid to eventually entice Trent Alexander-Arnold to the Bernabeu, but he’s urged Liverpool not to cave in to the Champions League holders this month.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side have had an initial approach for the 26-year-old turned down by the Reds, although the Daily Mail reported that the LaLiga giants are set to try their luck again with a proposed £20m offer to sign him in January rather than waiting to snap him up for free at the end of his contract in the summer.

Merson: Liverpool mustn’t sell Trent mid-season

In his latest Premier League predictions column for Sportskeeda, the Sky Sports pundit urged LFC not to take the money for their vice-captain in the middle of a season where his presence could help his side to win the Premier League title.

Merson wrote: “There are reports about Real Madrid offering £20m to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. No point selling him for that kind of money. They should just keep him and win the league instead. It’s an absolute no for me if that’s what Real Madrid are willing to offer as the final price for Alexander-Arnold.

“When Alexander-Arnold leaves, we will miss him and his quality. When do Real Madrid go for someone and they don’t get him? So I expect him to leave. But until then, I want everyone to leave him alone and let him enjoy his football. He’s been an incredible player and it would be a fitting end, if he wins the league.”

Liverpool MUST keep Trent for this season at least

Irrespective of the contract situation, Liverpool would be incredibly foolish to let a player of Trent’s enormous quality leave for only £20m.

As Merson points out, the Reds would be better served by holding on to him at least until the end of the season, especially if they do go on to become champions of England and/or Europe, although the right-back’s departure on a free transfer at that point wouldn’t exactly be ideal either.

The clock is ticking for Richard Hughes to sort out a new deal for the 26-year-old, but there’s still time enough for all parties involved to work towards an agreement which’d send out a powerful statement that LFC won’t bow submissively to anyone, not even a club of Real Madrid’s stature.

At a minimum, Liverpool must hold on to Trent for the rest of this season. If it’s to end with a Premier League or Champions League triumph but he goes then, it’d be gutting to see him go but at least he’d get to bow out on a high.