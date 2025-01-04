Liverpool academy gem with ‘insane’ potential spotted in first-team training ahead of Man U clash

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans may have caught a glimpse of one of the club’s brightest young talents training with the senior squad on Friday ahead of tomorrow’s showdown against Manchester United.

Arne Slot goes into the fixture with nearly a full pick of players, with Joe Gomez the only definite absentee while Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley partook in the session as they near their respective comebacks from injury.

The Reds boss also saw fit to include a smattering of academy gems in among the first team, including one youngster who garnered plenty of attention in 2024.

Ngumoha trains with Liverpool first team

Liverpool’s official website and YouTube channel shared photos and a highlights video from Friday’s training session as we got to see who was involved in Kirkby ahead of the Man United game.

Among those captured by the cameras was Rio Ngumoha, the prodigious 16-year-old who we signed from Chelsea last year after a protracted registration process.

The teenager is yet to make a first-team appearance, although his name will already be quite familiar to Reds supporters.

Could Ngumoha make his senior Liverpool debut soon?

The exciting winger had already caught the eye with his performances at underage level for Liverpool, including an impressive debut for the under-18s against Newcastle and an audacious effort which was inches away from being a wonder goal in a UEFA Youth League clash against Bologna.

Shortly after the completion of his move from Chelsea, Fabrizio Romano described Ngumoha as a ‘sensational new talent’ and outlined that Anfield chiefs ‘are in love with him’ and regard him as having ‘insane’ potential.

The teenager was on the bench for the Carabao Cup win over Southampton last month and, while he’s highly unlikely to be thrown into the fray against our arch-rivals tomorrow, a senior debut in next week’s FA Cup tie against Accrington Stanley might be a realistic aim.

2025 could be a landmark year in the fledgling career of this highly gifted young talent, and it should be fascinating to see how he progresses over the next 12 months. We can definitely seeing him getting a few first-team minutes in that time, all going well!