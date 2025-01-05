(Video) Cody Gakpo made a mockery of £41.5m man just before netting Liverpool’s equaliser

Image via Sky Sports

Cody Gakpo drew Liverpool level with a brilliantly taken equaliser against Manchester United on Sunday, and one moment just before he finished to the net was simply a joy to watch!

Anfield was silenced early in the second half when Lisandro Martinez put the visitors in front, but their lead lasted for all of seven minutes before the Dutchman pounced in front of the Kop, making a mockery of one of his international teammates in the process.

Gakpo sits down De Ligt

After Man United only partially cleared a free kick from the home side, Alexis Mac Allister played an inviting through ball to the former PSV Eindhoven attacker.

As Gakpo bore down on goal, Matthijs de Ligt got across to try and put in a tackle, but succeeded only in kicking thin air (similar to Kobbie Mainoo earlier in the match after some Ryan Gravenberch trickery) as the Liverpool forward ghosted past him and smashed the ball into the roof of Andre Onana’s net.

What a finish from Gakpo!

Between sitting the £41.5m defender down and finishing with such aplomb, it was a simply delightful goal from the Reds’ number 18.

Speaking on co-commentary for Sky Sports, Jamie Carragher hailed the ‘great composure’ from Mac Allister for the assist, as well as the ‘sublime finish’ from Gakpo, and such praise was warranted on both counts.

The 25-year-old has now scored in four of his last five Premier League appearances, with that goal taking him to 12 for the season, the joint second-most for Liverpool this term alongside Luis Diaz.

It’s also the fourth consecutive match at Anfield in which the Netherlands international has found the net, a hot streak that he’ll be hoping to continue against Lille later this month (if, as seems likely, he’s rested for the FA Cup clash against Accrington Stanley next weekend).

De Ligt won’t want to watch back that goal, but we imagine plenty of Reds fans won’t mind viewing it plentifully, even if we had to settle for a 2-2 draw in the end.

You can view Gakpo’s equaliser below, via @SkySportsPL on X: