‘Liverpool’s best player’: Jamie Carragher says 72-touch maestro ran the show v Man Utd

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Liverpool will rightly feel it was two points dropped against an admittedly markedly improved Manchester United side at Anfield.

The Merseysiders no doubt helped to instil a sense of confidence in the visitors with their poor performance in the opening half and some questionable defending in the second.

Once again, the Reds’ fullbacks failed to impress in that department, with both Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold largely at fault for United’s two goals at L4 on Sunday afternoon.

Not to suggest there were flawless performances elsewhere across the pitch!

Fortunately, Arsenal’s 1-1 draw against Brighton ensures that Liverpool head into the next gameweek in the same position as they entered the prior one.

It’s just a shame that Arne Slot’s men failed to capitalise on the opportunity in front of them against an opponent that has been otherwise terrible this term.

Alexis Mac Allister has been sensational

The one shining light in our starting-XI was most certainly Alexis Mac Allister, with Jamie Carragher quick to compliment the Argentine during the 2-2 draw on Merseyside.

“Liverpool’s best player has been Mac Allister,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports’ commentary.

“He shows great composure.

“Then it’s a sublime finish from Gakpo to bring Liverpool back into the game.”

Liverpool are set to next take on Tottenham in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash.

Mac Allister’s stats against Manchester United

The former Brighton & Hove Albion maestro picked up a 7.4/10 score from Sofascore for his latest showing in the Premier League – a somewhat harsh rating given the quality of performance on show.

Mac Allister picked up 72 touches, and supplied one assist (for Cody Gakpo’s sensational equaliser), whilst also providing two key passes and completing 84% of his passes on the day (41/49).

He was likewise active defensively, winning six ground duels (out of 15 contested), blocking one shot, making one interception and one clearance.