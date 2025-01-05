‘Got it wrong’: Arne Slot made one clear mistake against Man Utd says Jamie Carragher

(Photos by Alex Livesey & Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Things could have been significantly worse for Liverpool had Harry Maguire buried a last-minute chance in the dying stages of Manchester United’s Premier League visit.

That fact will offer little in the way of consolation to Arne Slot’s men, of course, given they had a golden opportunity to widen the gap between themselves and second-placed Arsenal.

Still, to be six points clear of the Gunners with a game in hand is arguably worth celebrating at this stage of the campaign.

It’s just up to the Reds to be more ruthless in the hurdles to come, should they wish to avoid derailing what has been an otherwise thrilling 2024/25 season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been subbed off sooner

We couldn’t agree more with Jamie Carragher’s assertion that Trent Alexander-Arnold should have been hooked far sooner than the 86th minute.

“The manager is brilliant at making changes, you go back to the first game of the season and he brings Quansah off at half-time,” the former England international spoke on Sky Sports.

“He identifies things in the first half and changes it. I think he got it wrong today, I think he took too long to take Trent off.

“I’d have seen how the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half went but as soon as the first Man Utd goal went in, I think he should’ve come off.”

To be completely fair to Arne Slot, our No.66’s understudy, Conor Bradley, had only recently returned to full-time action following his stint in the treatment room with a hamstring injury.

However, the faith shown in Ibrahima Konate will at least have suggested the Northern Irishman was potentially capable of enjoying a half of football.

The 21-year-old’s fitness levels aside, with a player of Trent’s quality, perhaps the overriding thought in our head coach’s mind was that his vice-captain would be able to play himself back into the game.

To be absolutely clear, we still adore our generational fullback (who’s currently of great interest to Real Madrid) – but this is one game that could have benefitted from Slot’s more ruthless side.