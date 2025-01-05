FSG sent brand new message by Liverpool fans during Man Utd clash – it’s spot on

(Photos by Carl Recine & Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have once again made their feelings clear regarding the ongoing contract saga involving Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

All three players remain on terms set to expire in the coming summer – departures that would see Arne Slot stripped of a good chunk of the core of the side that helped deliver significant silverware under Jurgen Klopp.

The Egyptian international troublingly confirmed once again that ‘we are far away from any progress’ with regard to talks over his future.

That said, there remains a general feeling of optimism around Anfield – to a considerably greater degree when compared to Alexander-Arnold’s future – that the No.11 and Van Dijk will extend their stays.

Liverpool fans send clear message to FSG

Anfield has previously been home to one banner urging FSG – our American owners – to ‘give Mo his dough’ in light of a terrific season in 2024/25.

The former Roma attacker has collected 37 goal contributions in 26 games (across all competitions) – 30 of these coming in the English top-flight.

The superb form on display from Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold this term, however, inevitably meant that the call to action would widen to encompass the trio in question.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the Echo’s Theo Squires spotted fans unfurling a banner to that effect, reading: “FSG, give Mo and Co. their dough.”

Boy, we couldn’t agree more!

👀 'FSG, give Mo and co. their dough' A new banner on the Kop…#LFC pic.twitter.com/I2IC8Ubgb3 — Theo Squires (@TheoSquiresECHO) January 5, 2025

The priority for Liverpool?

One could reasonably argue that Liverpool should be looking to priortise Salah and our Dutch skipper.

We’ve seen frankly ludicrous numbers from our record-breaking top-scorer and likewise nothing to suggest that Van Dijk’s best years are soon to be behind him.

That’s not to overlook the generational quality of our first-choice right-back, though we’d judge this side under Arne Slot to be hurt a great deal more should the aforementioned pair exit at the end of the season.

If it was up to us, of course, all three would be handed offers fit to keep them at the club for the foreseeable future.

Over to you, Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group.