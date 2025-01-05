‘In advanced talks’ – Liverpool progressing with January deal says Romano after manager sacking

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Real Betis are ‘in advanced talks’ to bring Stefan Bajcetic to the Spanish top-flight.

The update in question was shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday afternoon, with Pep Lijnders’ sacking at RB Salzburg evidently set to have major ramifications over the future of one Liverpool prodigy.

The Merseysiders are understood to be ready to break their loan arrangement with the Austrian outfit, with a subsequent deal in the works – though by no means signed, sealed and delivered at this stage.

🚨🟢 Real Betis are in advanced talks to sign Stefan Bajcetic on loan deal from Liverpool. Not done yet but progressing. Liverpool, set to break loan deal with RB Salzburg as @Daveockop reported — #LFC position clear. Betis are on it, despite reports of Arthur deal almost done. pic.twitter.com/BUMUobUYKB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 4, 2025

The 20-year-old has registered 18 senior appearances (across all competitions) in the 2024/25 campaign so far.

Stefan Bajcetic: Development vs back-up for Ryan Gravenberch

It should be stated in no uncertain terms that we here at Empire of the Kop fully support any decision that ensures the sound development of our young and promising talents.

Bajcetic should, most certainly, be considered among them!

Whilst a potential switch to Real Betis may very well support that goal, we have to question how the club is looking to protect the legs of Ryan Gravenberch in the meantime.

A January swoop for reinforcements seems a little unlikely at this point, with any potential squabble over Martin Zubimendi’s future set to take centre stage in the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot has already given this dilemma airtime ahead of the postponed Merseyside derby, telling reporters: “Every single game it was almost impossible for me to take him off because he played so well. I was like, ‘If I take him off now, what’s going to happen to the team?’.”

This is a more than understandable issue given the sensational form our No.38 is enjoying in the six position.

At any rate, we remain supportive of the decision in aid of Stefan Bajcetic’s development, though we do hope Liverpool are planning to be cautious with Gravenberch’s mileage for the remainder of 2024/25.