Liverpool v Manchester United postponement update amid Met Office statement

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Liverpool could face yet another game postponement after a Met Office warning was issued.

The Merseysiders are, at the time of writing, on track to face Premier League strugglers Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday.

Arne Slot’s men will certainly, one might reasonably imagine, be hoping to be given the chance to capitalise on their rivals’ latest batch of poor results at the weekend.

Whilst there was a second win in as many games for Manchester City, both Chelsea and Arsenal succumbed to yet another blow to their title ambitions with a share of the spoils against Crystal Palace and Brighton respectively.

A win against the Red Devils today would see Liverpool secure a 12 and eight-point lead over the Blues and Mikel Arteta’s men respectively. All that, too, with a game in hand.

Liverpool v Man Utd to be postponed?

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow and ice in the region, which, in their words, ‘will likely lead to disruption to transport and some other services’.

Manchester, Liverpool and Birmingham Airports have closed runways as snow and ice hit many parts of the UK. On #BBCBreakfast Yunus Mulla is in Harrogate where snow fell overnighthttps://t.co/oDe6zICBxt pic.twitter.com/GFXXn2fZxv — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) January 5, 2025

The report in question goes on to state that ‘further sleet and snow is likely on Sunday morning, followed by a spell of freezing rain in some places’.

Travel delays, naturally, are to be expected with there also being a risk of some passengers being stranded along with road closures and longer travel times.

Liverpool have already seen one Premier League fixture postponed due to adverse weather conditions, with the Merseyside derby pushed to later in the calendar following the impact of Storm Darragh.

That all said, it’s worth noting this isn’t as serious as a red warning from the Met Office, though it remains a fair indication of what to potentially expect in the coming hours.

We suspect the outcome of a meeting held by Liverpool City Council’s Safety Advisory Group will offer the clearest idea of whether this clash is likely to go ahead or not.