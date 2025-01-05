(Video) Onana save from Mac Allister denies Mo Salah what would’ve been an assist for the ages

Image via @hfYfd1UgRr84574 on X

Mo Salah came into today’s match between Liverpool and Manchester United with 17 assists already this season, and he was a bit unlucky not to have had another in the opening 20 minutes at Anfield.

Two days on from revealing that he’s still some distance away from agreeing a new contract with the Reds, the Egyptian King was back doing his talking on the pitch against an opponents from whom he’s extracted plenty of joy over the past few years.

Salah deprived of what would’ve been exquisite assist

In the 16th minute of this evening’s clash, the 32-year-old took possession over by the right-hand touchline and floated an inch-perfect ball towards Alexis Mac Allister in the visitors’ penalty area.

The Liverpool midfielder let fly with a first-time volley but it was aimed straight at Andre Onana, who diverted it behind for a corner kick which came to nothing.

Salah shows his class despite Onana save

It was a simply exquisite pass from Salah, who must’ve thought as the ball dropped for Mac Allister that he was about to register a goal contribution for a 12th consecutive Premier League game.

Unfortunately the Argentina international wasn’t able to get the best of contact on it, as observed by Gary Neville on co-commentary for Sky Sports, although some credit must go to Onana for staying tall and making the save.

It was the sort of pass that we’re accustomed to seeing from Trent Alexander-Arnold, another whose contract situation at Liverpool has never been far away from the headlines in recent months, and the Egyptian showed against United that he too has that supreme quality in his locker.

Salah’s record in this fixture suggests that, at the time of writing, he could well get himself on the scoresheet later in the evening as he seeks to expand his remarkable tally of 20 goals in all competitions already this season.

Had Mac Allister finished to the net in the 16th minute, it would’ve been an assist for the ages from the Reds’ number 11.

