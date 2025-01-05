‘If Liverpool…’ – Roy Keane already made a huge prediction for Liverpool v Man United

(Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports)

Liverpool against Manchester United is no longer quite as high-profile an affair as the meetings of old.

The era following the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013 has since seen the Merseysiders’ star rise, whilst the Red Devils continue to plummet to even deeper depths.

Arne Slot has performed magnificently in the Anfield hotseat, despite initial expectations that he would struggle to fill the chasm left by Jurgen Klopp’s exit last summer.

From David Moyes to Ruben Amorim, United continue to struggle to replace the most successful manager in their history.

On current form, it’s not looking like a comfortable affair for the visiting outfit. A potential postponement, though now no longer on the cards, might have been in the visitors’ best interests.

Roy Keane thinks Liverpool could destroy Manchester United

Roy Keane was realistic when assessing his former club’s chances of causing an upset at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The 53-year-old backed Liverpool to ‘hammer’ Manchester United, provided the former are ‘at their best’ on the day.

“The strength of Liverpool, the way they mix their game up, in terms of playing between the lines, and actually getting teams turned,” the Irishman spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“The way they attack teams is absolutely fantastic. If Liverpool are at their best – they will hammer United. They will hammer them!

“We saw seven two years ago, I’d fear for it. But if United turn up with a bit more… can they get some belief from the dressing room [then they’d have a chance], from within, create a bit of a spark?

“The one little bit of hope they have – three and a half weeks ago they went to City, and I know City aren’t Liverpool, but United dug a result there.

“A little bit of luck. Obviously, City let them off the hook, but they’ll need plenty of luck today.”

"They will hammer them" Roy Keane believes Liverpool will beat Manchester United if they are at their best 🔨 pic.twitter.com/EugyAyJnQi — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 5, 2025

Even should Arne Slot’s men struggle to climb up the gears against their traditional arch rivals, it’s difficult to imagine United pulling off what would be the upset of the 2024/25 campaign.

Only time will tell whether Amorim can manage to coax out the kind of world-class display from his ragtag group that’ll be a must if they’re to extract any points from L4 today.

Failing that, and if we manage to hit our stride, Liverpool could quite reasonably end up going for a record score.