(Video) What Gravenberch did to Kobbie Mainoo in first half will leave Man Utd man blushing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s turning out to be a weekly event where we’re praising Ryan Gravenberch’s performance.

The Dutchman came close to finding an opener for Liverpool in an otherwise disappointing first-half showing against Manchester United at Anfield, but it was one piece of skill that particularly caught the eye.

The Merseysiders were held to a goalless first 45, with the visitors offering a significantly improved performance at L4 – albeit helped in no small part by the Reds’ slow start.

A win on Sunday would see Arne Slot’s men go eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table (with a game in hand over second-placed Arsenal).

Ryan Gravenberch’s superb piece of skill

Gravenberch had the Anfield crowd in the palm of his hand with a sensational turn away from the press of Kobbie Mainoo.

The former Bayern Munich flop left his Manchester United opponent kicking at thin air after taking the ball in midfield from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

A bit more of that please – and with a side of goals, if you wouldn’t mind, Liverpool!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @RottenLFC on X:

What do the stats say about Gravenberch?

At the time of writing, 49 minutes into the tie, our No.38 had racked up the highest score on Sofascore (7.4/10).

Gravenberch picked up 44 touches, completing 29/33 of his passes (88% success rate), supplying one key pass (and one big chance), and winning 3/4 ground duels contested.

Exactly the kind of quality showing we’ve come to expect from arguably the Premier League’s most unexpected surprise package this term.

Liverpool’s player of the season?

It seems a little blasphemous, at this stage of the season, to suggest any name other than Mo Salah’s.

The Egyptian has been in frankly ludicrous form in 2024/25 and would be a more than deserving recipient of our player of the season award if he can keep up these performances throughout the remainder.

But to have effectively solved a serious problem position for us this term is surely worth some acknowledgement.