‘My opinion is…’: Slot’s take on Alexander-Arnold’s United performance after criticism

Liverpool fans were hoping to batter Manchester United but instead had to take a draw and many pointed at Trent Alexander-Arnold’s performance as the reason we didn’t win.

Asked whether speculation around his future affected the vice captain’s performance, Arne Slot said to the media: “I don’t believe in those things.

“I think nine out of 10 people will tell you it affected him but I am one of the 10 that tells you I don’t think that affected him.

“What affected him was that he had to play Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot, who are two starters for Portugal. Great, great, great players.

“We have a fantastic player here with Diogo Jota and mostly he is not playing for Portugal.

“That tells you how much quality United have and if these players set themselves to a game, and that is what United once in a while do, then it is very difficult to play against them.

“That is more difficult for Trent to play against Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot than the rumours there were during the week.

“That’s my opinion and probably everybody will tell you it had to do with the rumours. My opinion is different.”

It’s clear then that our head coach wanted to protect the Scouser from comments around his potential departure this summer and he will likely take some solace from this.

Arne Slot defended Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s not quite the same thought process that many others have had though, with Roy Keane stating that the right back’s ‘defending has been schoolboy stuff’ and demanding better.

Jamie Carragher said during commentary that our No.66 was ‘not at the races’ and called for a substitution, something that did happen with Conor Bradley coming onto the pitch.

Both player and the club have got themselves into a position where any poor performance can easily be blamed on speculation about the future.

The academy graduate could easily state that he wants to stay at the club and is working hard to commit his future to us, indeed which fan wouldn’t take that option.

The club too have let this situation around his, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk’s future linger so long that it’s becoming an increasing issue.

If it wasn’t for the fact that we were top of the league then these issues would be magnified so much larger but one poor result and performance means the floodgates have opened on the 26-year-old.

