Liverpool forward’s suspension won’t carry over to Carabao or FA Cup games

Liverpool endured a disappointing afternoon against Manchester United and news after the game of a suspension certainly didn’t improve the mood.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘Darwin Nunez is suspended for the Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest on January 14 after accumulating five yellow cards in the competition.’

It means that the forward will likely be given more game time in our cup matches with Tottenham and Accrington Stanley than he otherwise would have.

Whilst this may work in his favour if our No.9 manages to get some goals in this period, Arne Slot will likely be frustrated to lose another attacking option.

Not only that but the way in which the Uruguayan got himself the caution was very unnecessary.

The 25-year-old had his eyes firmly placed on Matthijs de Ligt for the duration of the clash and didn’t disguise his attempt to barge him out the way of the ball.

Darwin Nunez has likely frustrated Arne Slot with his suspension

Pat Nevin described the moment as ‘horrible’ and it was perhaps an illustration of the more exasperating side of the former Benfica man.

During our cup match with Southampton and a moment with Jan Bednarek, the striker showed that he has the ability to calm down and not lash out.

With the game tight and having just come off the bench, the man with two league goals this season was likely trying to make an immediate impact.

As Luis Diaz started through the middle again and Diogo Jota making more impact during his cameo, it feels like our club record signing is sliding down the pecking order.

Links about a potential Anfield exit shows that we may be nearing the end of his time at the club, something only an upturn in form can seemingly change.

You can watch Nunez’s foul on De Ligt courtesy of Premier League Productions (via Reddit user GeorgeCuz):

