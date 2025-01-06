Sky Sports pundit drops instant Trent Alexander-Arnold theory after Man Utd draw

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It remains to be seen whether or not Trent Alexander-Arnold’s head was scrambled by Real Madrid’s now very public pursuit of his services this January.

Regardless, the fullback can’t deny that the timing of his appalling performance against Manchester United on Sunday has not helped the perception around him.

“Alexander-Arnold’s display was too casual throughout, a stray pass the catalyst for Lisandro Martinez’s opener for United, with coach Ruben Amorim also clearly devising a strategy to target Alexander-Arnold on the right flank, where the majority of their attacks came,” Phil McNulty reported for BBC Sport.

“Alexander-Arnold sloppily played Rasmus Hojlund onside for a first-half chance that was rescued by Alisson’s save, while Amad Diallo’s equaliser came after Alejandro Garnacho exploited more space on the right flank.

“It may have been an optical illusion, but Alexander-Arnold looked distracted and lacklustre throughout, a glaring weakness defensively and shorn of his usual attacking threat.”

The 26-year-old is currently on course to depart Anfield on a free agency when his terms expire in the summer.

The expectation is that incumbent La Liga champions Real Madrid will be quick to snap him up should Liverpool fail to sort out a contract extension.

An eventuality that is looking increasingly likely as the second half of the 2024/25 campaign wages on.

Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold need closure

Jamie Carragher’s frustration with his fellow Scouser was more than understandable – particularly following a game in which we were expected to be the comfortably superior outfit.

The 46-year-old pointed to the right-back potentially having knowledge of Real Madrid’s bid prior to the weekend contest.

“With Trent, I’m disappointed with the Real Madrid stuff coming out before a big game because all I’m thinking about and the most important thing is Liverpool winning the league,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports’ coverage.

“He will have known Real Madrid were putting a bid in for him. Real Madrid can do what they want.

“However, Liverpool are going for a league title. It’s January and he would have known about the bid and it has kicked up a fuss ahead of a big game.”

Alexander-Arnold most certainly recorded one of his worst-ever displays in the famous red shirt.

Much was made of Jarell Quansah’s inability to win challenges in Liverpool’s Premier League season opener against Ipswich Town – but on that basis, our No.66 should have been hooked well before the 86th minute.

📊 Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t win a single duel for #LFC during the 86 minutes he was on the pitch vs Man United. It took Conor Bradley less than a minute to win his first duel after coming on to replace him. Lively cameo from him. Great to see him back. pic.twitter.com/wcPaMfMyOC — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) January 5, 2025

Trent failed to win a single ground duel on the day, but he was as equally ineffective on the ball.

It’s not the level we’ve come to expect of the Academy graduate. At his best, we expect to see our vice-captain striking fear into the hearts of backlines and showcasing an increasing aptitude for the defensive side of his game (courtesy of Arne Slot’s coaching).

We know for a fact he’ll be back to his glittering best, but we can’t help but wonder whether things might be helped with a little closure on both the club and player’s side amid ongoing contract negotiations.

Even if we, the fans, don’t find out for certain until the summer – we need a decision on Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future pronto.