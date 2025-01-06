Ex-Liverpool marksman lands new managerial post; he’ll now be in charge of Naby Keita

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Naby Keita is already onto his second club since leaving Liverpool at the end of the 2022/23 season, and he now has a new manager whose name will be familiar to Reds supporters.

The Guinea midfielder is on loan at Ferencvaros from Werder Bremen, where he’s endured a nightmare of things since his departure from Anfield 20 months ago, and the Hungarian side have had a notable change in the dugout.

Keane announced as new Ferencvaros manager

The Budapest-based club announced on Monday (via fradi.hu) that Robbie Keane has taken over as their new head coach, with the ex-LFC striker replacing Pascal Jansen.

The 44-year-old – who had half a season at Liverpool in 2008/09 – was most recently in charge of Maccabi Tel-Aviv, who he guided to the Israeli top-flight title last year and also led to the last 16 of the Europa Conference League.

It’s the Irishman’s second post as a manager in senior football, having previously held assistant roles at Middlesbrough and Leeds, as well as his country’s national team (Transfermarkt).

Keita and Keane hoping for a smoother 2025

For different reasons, both Keita and Keane have been at the centre of controversy over the past 12 months.

The ex-Liverpool midfielder was suspended by Werder Bremen last April following reports that he refused to board the team bus for a match against Bayer Leverkusen upon learning that he wouldn’t be in the starting XI, an accusation that he strongly contested.

Meanwhile, the Republic of Ireland’s all-time leading goalscorer faced condemnation from pro-Palestine campaigners during his year in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv for not resigning from the post until eight months after the attacks which triggered the Israel-Hamas war.

With Keita turning 30 next month and enduring an injury-ravaged career following his £52.75m move to Liverpool in 2018, it should be interesting to see if Keane can instigate an upturn in fortunes for the talented but enigmatic Guinea international.

The Irishman’s on-field success with his previous club suggests that Ferencvaros have made a shrewd appointment, and hopefully both men can enjoy success in Budapest.