Liverpool scouts have been dazzled by £29m attacker with 18 G/A this season – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool scouts have reportedly given glowing feedback on one player who they were watching recently.

Shortly after Arne Slot took the reins at Anfield last June, Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte claimed that the Reds were considering a potential transfer raid for Igor Paixao, who played under the Dutchman at Feyenoord.

Nothing came of those initial reports, although it appears that scouting staff in L4 continue to have the 24-year-old in mind as a potential future addition on Merseyside.

Liverpool scouts impressed by Paixao

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among several Premier League clubs to have scouted the winger recently, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Aston Villa and West Ham also thought to have been impressed by him.

The report claims that Anfield chiefs have received positive reports from their scouts on Paixao, who could seemingly move from Feyenoord for a fee in the region of €30m-€35m (£24.9m-£29.1m).

There is a caveat in that no formal talks have taken place regarding the forward, nor have any official offers been made for him.

Could Paixao be a viable transfer target for Liverpool?

Paixao has enjoyed a decent campaign at Feyenoord so far, with five goals and 13 assists in 24 games, registering at least one goal contribution in seven Eredivisie matches out of eight during a purple patch in the final few weeks of 2024 (Transfermarkt).

Primarily a left winger but capable of playing anywhere across the forward line, the 24-year-old boasts some impressive underlying statistics when compared to positional peers across Europe over the past 12 months, as evidenced by figures from FBref.

He ranks among the top 6% of that subset for progressive carries per game (5.26), the top 7% for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes (5.61), the top 16% for non-penalty goals per match (0.35) and the top 19% for assists per 90 minutes (0.27).

Paixao seems to have an extensive skill set, although Liverpool are currently blessed with a wealth of top-quality attacking options, so it might be difficult to see him breaking into Slot’s starting XI on a regular basis.

Nonetheless, with the Reds’ scouts reportedly dazzled by what they saw of the Brazilian forward, let’s see if those reviews trigger a formal approach from FSG, either this month or in the summer.