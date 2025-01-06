Report: Liverpool make their move for £41m powerhouse who’s also in Man City’s sights

(Photo by Dan Istitene and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

According to reports from Spain, Liverpool have made their move to try and beat Manchester City to the signing of a mutual transfer target.

In May 2022, the Reds had reportedly agreed terms with Aurelien Tchouameni ahead of a proposed move from Monaco (The Mirror), only for Real Madrid to muscle in and win the race for his signature.

Ever since then, barely a month has gone by without a rumour from somewhere that the Anfield giants could try again for the French midfielder, and 2025 has begun with more of the same.

Liverpool reportedly make offer for Tchouameni

On Sunday, Spanish outlet Fichajes reported that Liverpool have an offer on the table for the Real Madrid powerhouse believed to be worth €50m (£41.5m), with €35m (£29m) to be paid initially and the remaining €15m (£12.5m) to come next season.

The rumoured bid comes amid interest in Tchouameni from Man City, who could yet try to scupper the Reds’ latest attempt at recruiting the 24-year-old.

It’s added that the transfer race for the midfielder’s future could reach ‘a decisive point’ in the next few weeks as LFC seek to get in before the competition intensifies.

We’ve heard it all before…

We wouldn’t blame Liverpool fans for rolling their eyes at these latest reports, which we’d recommend taking with a pinch of salt.

We’ve seen with all the hysteria over the rumours surrounding Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid that some elements of the Spanish press can be liable to conjure sensationalist reporting during a transfer window.

Until such time that a trusted source closer to home corroborates these reports, we’d maintain a sense of scepticism as to whether FSG have actually put £41m on the table for Tchouameni.

Liverpool have an abundance of high-quality options in midfield already, although signing the Frenchman would give Arne Slot a natural number 6 to reduce the dependency on Ryan Gravenberch, who’s played almost every minute for the Reds in the Premier League and Champions League this term.

It’s anyone’s guess as to just how much truth there is in the reports coming from Spain. Genuine interest or nothing more than transfer window silly season? The next week or two should tell us a bit more…