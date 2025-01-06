Mo Salah posts clear contract reference with obvious social media ploy

Pictures via @MoSalah on X

Liverpool were held to a draw with Manchester United and it seems that Mo Salah has once again attempted to use this as a way to keep his contract in the limelight.

Taking to X, our Egyptian King didn’t use a caption but uploaded a picture of himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk during the match.

Seeing as our No.11 scored during the game, it seems it would have made more sense if this was a post about the 2-2 draw that he would have used an image from the celebrations.

Instead, this seems like a very obvious way to share an image of the three men in the same boat at the moment – with their contracts coming to an end this summer.

Mo Salah’s post was an obvious contract reference

The Scouser in the image used a similar tactic after the match with West Ham and it seems quite childish the way this is all being played out with social media antics.

With Jamie Carragher already labeling our Premier League record goal scorer ‘selfish’ for the way he’s handled these negotiations, this is unlikely to get him back in favour.

Blame should be placed with the club for allowing these deals to run down and not yet being able to agree terms but it does feel like these negative vibes are starting to impact on-field performances.

Wins and brilliant form help place these issues on the back burner but as soon as any criticism seeps into the squad, the looming concerns over potential new deals just offer an easy excuse for so many things.

You can view Salah's upload via @MoSalah on X:

