Man United star fuming after what Ryan Gravenberch did to him yesterday

A 2-2 draw between Liverpool and Manchester United was hardly ideal for the former, though certainly far from a disastrous result.

The Merseysiders ultimately still find themselves in a position of relative comfort at the top of the Premier League table owing to rivals’ likewise poor results.

Six points separate Arne Slot’s outfit from Arsenal in second – and there’s an opportunity to expand that gap to nine points should the club win its remaining game in hand.

One might reasonably suspect the postponed meeting with Everton could prove crucial yet in the context of the ongoing title race.

Noussair Mazraoui tried to get Ryan Gravenberch in trouble

There were some positives to take away from the affair, not least of all Alexis Mac Allister’s sensational display in the middle of the park.

Some comedy relief may have also flown somewhat under the radar amidst the relative tension of the fixture.

Ryan Gravenberch was left cackling after teasing his old Bayern Munich and Ajax teammate Noussair Mazraoui during United’s Anfield visit.

The Dutchman was spotted jokingly climbing the Morocco international’s back, inviting the former to complain to the on-pitch official, Michael Oliver.

The 27-year-old had to be living in dreamland, however, if he thought that was an even vaguely punishable offence.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok fan footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @Livin_Liverpool:

This clip of Ryan Gravenberch and Mazraoui.

The Manchester united player tried to report this to Michael Oliver 😅 pic.twitter.com/TUZJusTHgp — Living Liverpool (@Livin_Liverpool) January 6, 2025

What else might you have missed from Liverpool v Manchester United?

Perhaps the most notable highlight of the game was Virgil van Dijk apparently venting his frustrations in the direction of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Dutch skipper and Ibrahima Konate were made to work double time owing to some truly careless play from our No.66 on the right flank.

Lisandro Martinez’s opener came about following a turnover from our generally reliable right-back, and he hardly covered himself in glory with his remaining minutes on the pitch.

Incredibly bad timing, it has to be said, after reports circulated of Real Madrid’s attempt to prise Alexander-Arnold away in the January transfer window.