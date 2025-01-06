‘Get the deal done’ – Richard Keys urges Liverpool not to be ‘sentimental’ with contract decsion

Image via beIN SPORTS

Richard Keys has urged Liverpool to be ruthless when it comes to deciding on one player’s future and not make a ‘sentimental’ choice about his contract.

It’s been an eventful start to the year for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who was reportedly the subject of an unsuccessful £20m bid from Real Madrid early last week, even though they can now approach him about a pre-contract agreement to join on a free transfer in the summer.

On the pitch, the Reds’ vice-captain endured a nightmarish performance in our 2-2 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, being accused of ‘schoolboy‘ defending by Roy Keane on Sky Sports.

Keys rips into ‘bang ordinary’ Trent

Even the Irishman’s unflattering verdict was surpassed by Keys, who didn’t spare Trent in the latest post on his eponymous blog.

The beIN SPORTS anchor wrote: “As for TAA. There’s not a lot more to say, is there? His performance proved that Liverpool should take Madrid’s £20m and settle the on-off transfer saga surrounding him. Clearly he’s leaving – so bring the issue to a head.

“Never mind all the sentimental misguided nonsense being spouted by Liverpool pundits who should know better – get the deal done. Believe me – Liverpool’s season is not going to hinge on whether a bang ordinary ‘defender’ stays or goes.

“I’m not saying he isn’t a good player – I just think his skill set is better suited to Madrid. Defending is not his strength. And the debate is a distraction.

“One other thing. What was he doing in Venice between Liverpool’s last two games? James Maddison got hammered for attending an event in north London – from his home in north London – on a day off in north London. Why has there been no questions for TAA to answer?”

Trent is anything but ‘bang ordinary’

Trent? Bang ordinary? Come on now, Richard! We know you didn’t call him a bad player per se, but still…

The numerous critics of the 26-year-old’s defensive work will have had a field day over the weekend, and even his most ardent backers would have to admit that he was woefully off the pace in one of our biggest games of the season.

Gary Neville has begged the question as to whether or not the ongoing transfer speculation had a detrimental effect on the right-back’s performance yesterday. Perhaps it had, although the England international has been excellent for the most part in recent months and the Real Madrid rumours haven’t sprouted up overnight.

Liverpool would be downright daft to accept £20m for a player of Trent’s immense quality midway through a season in which both Premier League and Champions League glory seem well within reach.

One substandard display doesn’t make him a liability to the Reds – far from it. Despite what Keys might argue, Richard Hughes needs to try his darnedest to persuade our vice-captain to renew his commitment to his boyhood club.

Hopefully that might happen soon so that all the background noise about the 26-year-old’s future will finally be put aside for good and all the focus will be trained firmly on what he does on the pitch.