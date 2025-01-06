Bombshell contract update just came out of Liverpool this afternoon after Real Madrid revelation – report

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are now understood to be close to extending Virgil van Dijk’s contract at Anfield.

The claim in question came out of Relevo on Monday afternoon amid ongoing talks with the Dutch international, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah.

All three stars remain set to depart the club on free agencies when their current contracts expire in the summer.

Virgil van Dijk allegedly wanted Real Madrid move

In a twist we’d find quite difficult to believe, it was alleged that Trent Alexander-Arnold isn’t the only Liverpool star thought to have been keen on a switch to Real Madrid.

The report in question goes on to claim that Van Dijk’s entourage made contact with the Spanish giants in order to discuss a potential move in 2025.

“According to Relevo, the 33-year-old Dutchman’s agents contacted Madrid’s management to inform them of the centre-back’s willingness to join the Bernabéu from the summer of 2025,” Jorge C. Picon reports for Relevo.

“They applied to reinforce an area of ​​the pitch where they have suffered too many problems in recent years with injuries such as those of Militao or Alaba.

“However, the proposal was rejected by the Chamartín club . Although he would arrive on a free transfer and after a season in which he is shining with Liverpool, it was decided to decline interest in favour of other profiles that are better suited to what they are looking for.

“Now, Van Dijk is close to renewing his contract with the Reds . A succulent option but one that was not taken into account due to age and conditions.”

A grain of truth in the Van Dijk rumours

Given that such a talismanic manager like Jurgen Klopp was leaving the club last summer and a relatively unknown name, by comparison, in Arne Slot was arriving, you could forgive players for feeling nervous.

We’d enjoyed nine rich years of football under the German tactician – and they were rewarding too. Our 19th Premier League title followed a Champions League win the season prior, amongst a host of comparatively minor domestic and European honours.

Jurgen’s replacement had only managed Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar and Cambuur. We’d be far from surprised to learn of players’ agents sounding out potential interest from abroad in the event that things nosedived after Slot’s arrival.

Whether Virgil van Dijk was fully committed to a move away from L4, regardless of the circumstances, remains to be seen.

As far as we can tell, our skipper is 100% committed to the cause at Anfield and would very much welcome receiving fresh terms.