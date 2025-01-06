Van Dijk bemoans ‘easy’ Liverpool goals conceded against Manchester United

Pictures via Optus Sport

Liverpool’s performance against Manchester United did not befit a team that wanted to go on and be champions and Virgil van Dijk voiced his frustration after the full time whistle.

Speaking via Optus Sport, our captain said: “Obviously I think if you don’t win it’s always an opportunity missed.

“I think we have to be absolutely honest with each other: it could have been a lot worse, if the last chance goes in.

“I think [it was] a game with a lot of emotions, 1-0 down, obviously a great comeback going 2-1 up, then you have to control the game much better.

“We were still sloppy than we were losing the ball in difficult situations, where we were more open.

“Then to concede the second one was very disappointing, how easy that went in.

“We have to take it on the chin and work hard, like we always have been doing throughout the whole season, and move onto the next one….

The skipper added: “We’re still a work-in-progress.

“We can improve and we should improve if we want to achieve our goals and dreams that we have.

“But the only thing we have to focus on is what’s ahead of us. Today was a very tough one, we got a point and we move on.”

It was a typically level-headed assessment from the Dutchman who wasn’t happy with how the team defended as a whole.

Virgil van Dijk wasn’t happy with Liverpool’s defending

It would be easy to direct this criticism at Trent Alexander-Arnold, especially given the abuse that has been fired his way from pundits like Roy Keane.

However, much like Arne Slot’s approach of defending his vice captain, our No.4 seemed more focused on taking the blame for a poor performance as a team rather than focusing on an individual.

This is what a true leader should do and by facing the media and taking collective responsibility, it shows that the 33-year-old is the right man for the job.

We can be safe in the knowledge that the squad will be determined to ensure that this type of slip up doesn’t happen again and hopefully we can extend our lead at the top of the Premier League.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via Optus Sport on YouTube:

