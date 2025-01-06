Virgil van Dijk’s reaction to Salah’s penalty shows how much it means

Virgil van Dijk is not just one of the greatest players in our team, he’s also a fantastic leader and that was once again on show during our draw with Manchester United.

Although the result ultimately didn’t go our way, we were ahead in the match after Mo Salah scored a vital penalty and supporters present captured how our captain reacted.

His arms spread wide, it was clear that the skipper had full faith in his teammate converting from the spot and then pointed to the heavens before unleashing a passionate fist pump.

It really illustrates just how much the captain of his nation wants to be lifting the Premier League title at the end of this grueling campaign.

Virgil van Dijk is 100% committed to Liverpool

Other clips from the match showed how frustrated the 33-year-old was getting with some of his teammates and that is just another side of how passionate the defender is.

He just wants the best out of himself and his teammates, something which perhaps also explains why our centre half has been the least active when it comes to contract games.

Our Egyptian King has again stirred the pot with his social media antics and many used Trent Alexander-Arnold’s current situation as an explanation for a poor performance.

When it comes to the former Southampton man though, he remains calm and continues to deliver the very best on the pitch for Arne Slot.

That’s exactly what we need to see from everyone within the squad and the main solace we can take from this is that the leader of the dressing room is leading by example.

You can watch Van Dijk’s reaction via @trentpivot on X:

virg’s reaction to mo’s goal is everything 🥹 my captain pic.twitter.com/TyALi8KIDT — hae (@trentpivot) January 6, 2025

