Watch Virgil van Dijk’s range of emotions as he loses his head over Liverpool defending

Liverpool didn’t have the best day in the office against Manchester United and it’s safe to say that Virgil van Dijk was far from happy with what he saw.

There were several instances where we witnessed a range of emotions from the captain as he bailed his teammates out and they make for some watching.

From screaming, to staring and then shaking his head, the Dutchman’s frustration seemed to mainly be directed at Trent Alexander-Arnold.

With the Scouser being the brunt of abuse from Roy Keane after the game, although he won’t say it in public, our skipper did seem to be upset with how his teammate performed.

Arne Slot shared a public backing of his vice captain and that will very much be the party line, as there’s no need to be too critical of our own players.

Virgil van Dijk appeared very frustrated with Trent Alexander-Arnold

It’s hard to ignore that many have linked a poor performance from our right back to the constant links around his possible move to Real Madrid this summer.

The academy graduate joins our No.4 and Mo Salah as a trio of players whose future remains unclear and this surely must be having some impact on them.

We want all the players to stay and any stating that they want to leave wouldn’t help either but the lack of updates can easily be seen as an unwanted distraction.

As soon as a bad result or performance occurs, it’s easy to put two and two together and use this as the reason so let’s hope we get back to winning ways soon.

You can view Van Dijk’s varying emotions via @MrsVanDijk on X:

Virg didn’t even say anything at one point, just stared him tf down, shaking his head. Felt for him today man when do u ever see him this mad? pic.twitter.com/3TQ1276Kla — ⁴ (@MrsVanDijk) January 5, 2025

