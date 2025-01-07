Arne Slot on Chiesa’s role on Cody Gakpo’s impact on Liverpool this season

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool have had a brilliant start to the season and Arne Slot was asked to comment on the current form of Cody Gakpo, who is thriving on the left wing.

Asked by the press what our No.18 brings to the club, his head coach said: “A lot. But I think I’ve said already a few times that I can completely understand how much focus there is on Mo [Salah]’s performance because that is remarkable, if a player has so many goals and so many assists.

“But if you combine the goals of Lucho [Luis Diaz] and Cody when they play as a left winger, they come quite close to the numbers Mo has.

“Mo’s advantage is that because Federico [Chiesa] is not always available he is playing from the first until the last minute, but I think our left-winger position comes quite close to the numbers Mo has.

“So, that probably tells you then as well that part of the success is definitely the quality of the players but part of it is also the playing style we have.

“I just mentioned that again, the game against United was a game that everybody loved to watch because we play such an attacking style of football and what comes with an attacking style of football is scoring a lot of goals.

“That’s what we do at the moment.”

You can’t argue against the impact that the forward has made this season but it’s interesting to see how his boss used this as an opportunity to highlight the role of others.

Cody Gakpo has been in fine form for Liverpool this season

The way in which the 25-year-old turned Matthijs de Ligt inside out for his goal against Manchester United shows the confidence with which our attacker is playing at the moment.

Jamie Carragher has already praised how the former PSV captain looks like a totally different player under the former Feyenoord boss, something both men probably didn’t predict a few years ago.

It’s been Mo Salah who has been the most consistent member of our forward line though and the new boss has been right to highlight this.

For Luis Diaz and the Dutch international to have such an impact on the attacking numbers of our side shows how well it is being divided between them.

Perhaps once we see a fully fit Federico Chiesa, there will be an even more balanced share of the hard work between our best attacking options.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Gakpo via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

