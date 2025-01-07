Slot on ‘consistent’ Liverpool man who hasn’t had a ‘poor performance’ this season

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Arne Slot faced the media and took a welcome break from facing contract questions and was instead allowed to praise one of our best players.

Speaking with the press, our head coach was asked whether Alexis Mac Allister benefited from his enforced suspension break: “No, because he played outstanding before.

“When I think about Macca, I cannot come up with a poor performance from him – he is so consistent in his performances.

“Of course, he is not like Mo, Cody or Lucho scoring 15 goals and 12 assists, but he is so involved in every game we play.

“He is so important for us defensively as well, bringing the ball towards these players.

“For me, he didn’t find better performances afterwards [the suspension], but I think every player benefits for the long term to have sometimes a few days or a period off as well.

“I was happy I could give this to him, but I don’t think his performances are better now than before he got the break.

“Hopefully because of this break it will give him even more consistent performances in February, March and April as well.”

It’s hard to disagree with the praise handed towards the World Cup winner who has excelled in virtually every game we’ve seen him play.

Alexis Mac Allister has been brilliant for Liverpool this season

After deflecting blame away from Trent Alexander-Arnold and using our No.10’s role in the second goal against Manchester United, the player may have thought he was in the coach’s bad books.

However, these comments show the utmost respect for one of our most valued and consistent performers.

Jamie Carragher labelled the 26-year-old as the Reds’ best player against Ruben Amorim’s side and this has quite often been the case in this campaign.

You don’t always need goals and assists to thrive and the former Brighton man is the perfect example of this.

Long may his fine form continue as that will mean that the praise keeps being sent in the direction of the Argentine international.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Mac Allister via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

