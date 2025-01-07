‘Until now’: Arne Slot opens up on contract talks within the dressing room this week

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Liverpool fans will be very aware that there are a few players currently near the end of their contracts and Arne Slot has been discussing the impact this is having on the dressing room.

Speaking with the press, the Dutchman said: “I talk to my players so if there is anything that worries them, then they share this with me. That has not happened until now.

“What I do with the players is showing them what we could have done better against United; [and] what we have done well against United, because I think especially in the first half we created some very good chances out of a very good style of play.

“And the mentality we showed after being 1-0 down was something every fan likes to see, and me as a manager likes to see as well.

“That is where we are focusing on, and I am not focused on social media posts or what is being said about us.

“If you do that as a Liverpool manager you have no life, because this is one of the biggest clubs in the world and every second of the day people talk about us.

“It already takes a lot of my time to prepare the next game and to look back at the game we just played. If I have to do this as well then I need a few days off once in a while as well!”

It’s a typical response we’ve come to expect from our head coach who takes everything in his stride, including this intense media speculation.

Arne Slot is repeatedly answering questions about contracts

It’s more than fair to assume that this is the true feelings of the 46-year-old and he can do little to control these questions being posed to him.

However, some who can help are the trio in the midst of all this speculation and it’s Mo Salah’s latest social media antics that have caused a stir once again.

Jamie Carragher responded by stating that the Egyptian King and Trent Alexander-Arnold could learn from the way in which Virgil van Dijk has handled the situation.

As supporters, we just want a positive conclusion that sees three important players extend their stays and more importantly be able to focus on the Reds trying to win a league title.

You can watch Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

