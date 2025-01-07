Not just Trent; Slot fingers blame at 26-y/o role in Man Utd’s second Anfield goal

Pictures via Liverpool FC

Trent Alexander-Arnold has had a bad week with a poor performance and then plenty of backlash as to how this may have been connected to links with a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking in his press conference before the match with Tottenham, Arne Slot responded to criticism of the full back by stating: “There were things I had to show which he has to improve – that’s what you do after every game.

“I didn’t just do that with Trent. Look at second goal we conceded and Macca, he could have defended the cut-back better.”

It won’t have been meant as a direct criticism of the Argentine midfielder but an illustration of how we should have dealt with moments better as a team.

Alexis Mac Allister was pointed out by Arne Slot

Many would have stated that Alexis Mac Allister was probably one of our best players during the 2-2 draw and this will likely also upset some that he has been pointed out.

When we consider that Roy Keane labelled the defending of our No.66 as being ‘schoolboy stuff’, it’s obvious that he had a performance that was far below what was expected.

Our head coach had to come out and defend his vice captain after the game and state that off-field matters weren’t distracting him, something many supporters probably won’t believe either.

It’s over to both players now to show the right reaction on the pitch, whether that be in the Carabao Cup, FA Cup or the looming Premier League matches.

We’ve done so well for the first half of the campaign and got ourselves in an amazing position, fingers crossed performances and speculation don’t derail this.

You can view Arne Slot’s comments on Alexis Mac Allister and Trent Alexander-Arnold via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

