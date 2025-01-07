Elon Musk’s father makes bombshell claim after reports of interest in buying Liverpool FC

(Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

In recent days, tabloid reports emerged claiming that Elon Musk has shown an interest in buying Liverpool Football Club.

Those rumours were promptly laughed off by many social media users who believe such a scenario to be preposterous, although it now appears that the story mighn’t be as farfetched as it initially seemed.

The billionaire entrepreneur’s father has given a radio interview in which he claimed that the 53-year-old is indeed interested in adding LFC to a portfolio which also includes Tesla and X (formerly Twitter).

Musk’s interest in Liverpool acquisition confirmed by his father

When asked on Times Radio if Musk has designs on buying Liverpool FC, his dad Errol replied: “I can’t comment on that, they’ll raise the price. Oh yes, [he has expressed a desire], but that doesn’t mean he’s buying it.

“He would like to yes, obviously. Anybody would want to – so would I! His grandmother was born in Liverpool, and we have relatives in Liverpool, and we were fortunate to know quite a lot of the Beatles because they grew up with some of my family. We are attached to Liverpool you know…”

Liverpool fans simply wouldn’t have Musk as the club’s owner

We can’t imagine too many of us having ‘Elon Musk buys Liverpool FC’ on our 2025 predictions bingo card at the start of this year!

The reaction among Reds fans to the takeover rumours on social media has largely been in vocal opposition to this scenario becoming a reality, with the South Africa-born businessman frequently courting controversy in recent years.

He was anything but subtle in his support for Donald Trump during last year’s U.S. Presidential election, while he’s faced accusations of encouraging hate speech, misinformation and disinformation since taking ownership of X, among other episodes which have drawn public criticism.

FSG have drawn plenty of scorn during their stewardship at Anfield (the European Super League fiasco, the furloughing of club staff during COVID-19, plans to trademark ‘Liverpool’), but at least they don’t have a rap sheet like that of Musk.

His right-wing beliefs aren’t exactly a secret and fly in the face of Liverpudlian leanings; and while John W Henry has at least entrusted football decisions at LFC to those with expertise in the specifics of the sport, the Tesla owner’s social media activity suggests that he’d seize control of every single aspect of the club, even if his is purely a business background.

Musk and Liverpool FC would be a match made in hell. If you thought Kopites were livid over the ESL plans three years ago, goodness knows what fury would be unleashed if this bizarre takeover rumour were to ever materialise.