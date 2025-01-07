‘Some substance’ – Transfer insider backs reports of potential PL raid on Liverpool for 26y/o

Image via LOADED MAG NUFC

One transfer reporter has claimed that there’s ‘substance’ to a recent rumour regarding a potential player exit from Liverpool in 2025.

In the week of Christmas, TEAMtalk reported that Newcastle are ‘genuine admirers’ of Caoimhin Kelleher, who’s been linked with a move away from Anfield for some time due to his inability to displace Alisson Becker on a long-term basis.

The Magpies are also believed to be interested in Burnley’s James Trafford as they seek to bolster their goalkeeping ranks amid the injury to Nick Pope and the increasingly possible exit of Martin Dubravka to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Shabab.

Jacobs gives backing to Kelleher/Newcastle rumours

Journalist Ben Jacobs has now indicated that Newcastle’s rumoured interest in Kelleher is indeed genuine, and that they could potentially pounce on the 26-year-old’s uncertain status at Liverpool amid Arne Slot’s continued preference for Alisson Becker and the summer arrival of Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The transfer insider told the Fully Loaded Transfer Show: “Kelleher at Liverpool is [a goalkeeper] that Newcastle really like. There’s a market opportunity there because Mamardashvili is coming in, Alisson may well stay. Even Mamardashvili might not be the number one next season.

“There is no indication I have yet that Liverpool plan on loaning Mamardashvili out to keep it as Alisson and Kelleher through the 2025/26 season; so suddenly Kelleher is likely to become a number three, which is not something he is particularly comfortable with. He doesn’t really want to stay as a number two either. He feels like he’s done enough to become a number one somewhere.

“We heard some reports that Chelsea might come in the mix for Kelleher. That’s not my understanding, but I am told that there is some substance to Newcastle and Kelleher, although it’s probably fair to say that Trafford is a bit higher up on their list of priorities.”

Could this be Kelleher’s final season at Liverpool?

With Slot remaining true to his public declaration that Alisson will be his first-choice goalkeeper whenever he’s available, we can understand if Kelleher feels that 2025 is the year that he needs to move on from Liverpool, particularly with Mamardashvili coming to Anfield in a few months’ time.

The 26-year-old has proven during two prolonged spells deputising for the Brazilian that he’s more than capable of excelling at Premier League and Champions League level; and if he is to depart the Reds, it should be for a club in one of Europe’s top leagues with genuine aspirations of qualifying for continental competition.

Newcastle would fit that particular bill, with the Magpies enjoying a fine season under Eddie Howe as they sit in fifth place, just one point shy of Chelsea immediately ahead of them.

If the Tyneside outfit pass on Kelleher and sign Trafford instead, Liverpool should only cash in on Kelleher if it’s for a club of similar stature and ambitions who are willing to pay a fair price for him (i.e. £30m at an absolute minimum).

It looks increasingly likely that this’ll be the Republic of Ireland international’s final season at Anfield. If he goes, it should be to a grand stage where he’d get the regular game-time that he deserves, as hard as it’d be for us to part with such a tremendous and trustworthy goalkeeper.