Pearce provides update on possible departure of six assists superstar

Liverpool are seemingly set for another quiet month when it comes to incoming transfer activity but with one departure already sealed, another could follow.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Liverpool rejected a number of offers for young winger Ben Doak.

‘Crystal Palace (£15million) and Ipswich Town (£16m) both had bids turned down for the Scotland international, who has impressed on loan at Championship outfit Middlesbrough this season.

‘Liverpool believe his value is considerably higher. Unless they receive a much-improved offer, the plan is for Doak to stay at Middlesbrough for the rest of the season and then return to Kirkby next summer.’

It seems then that the Reds are waiting out for a much larger bid to be tabled, although certainly not in a rush to push the winger out of the door.

How much money are Liverpool wanting for Ben Doak?

It was reported by Paul Joyce that a figure of £30 million is what we are holding out for, in exchange for the services of the young Scot.

However, given his output of two goals and six assists for Middlesbrough in the Championship so far in this campaign, we certainly won’t be in a rush to get rid of the teenager.

That leaves a lot of power in our hands and so we will have to wait and see whether our resolve is tested further with improved bids from Crystal Palace, Ipswich Town or elsewhere.

The future of Mo Salah will likely have an impact too as, although Ben Doak is unlikely to be an immediate replacement, should our club legend not sign a new deal then we will be light on the right.

If it is to be a quiet month ahead then the future of the former Celtic youth superstar could be the headline attraction.

