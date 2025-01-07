James Pearce delivers dagger into hopes of January transfer activity for Liverpool

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been rather quiet in our last few transfer windows and it seems that this will once again be the case this month.

Writing for The Athletic, James Pearce reported: ‘Liverpool didn’t sign anyone last January and currently there’s little sign of them adding to their ranks during this winter window.

‘With Ibrahima Konate and Conor Bradley back in action against Manchester United on Sunday, the injury situation has cleared up with only Joe Gomez currently sidelined.

‘The left-back position has been a topic of debate among supporters. Andy Robertson turns 31 in March and Kostas Tsimikas isn’t a long-term successor, but strengthening in that department is unlikely to happen this month.’

This may be somewhat unwelcome news for many who were hoping that we could increase our chances of title success by bolstering our ranks this month.

Liverpool look set for another quiet transfer window

If there’s one team who wouldn’t need improved talent in their squad, it’s normally the ones at the top of the table.

Arne Slot was open with his calmness in the summer around no major arrivals, only an opportunistic move for Federico Chiesa.

The same report states that the Reds will move ‘if they believe a deal can be done which makes sense financially and is in the club’s long-term interests.’

What complicates all this is the situation around Mo Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, as we not only are concentrating on securing deals, their prospective replacements will also need to be lined up.

Our Egyptian King has reignited conversations around his future after a public back-and-forth with Jamie Carragher over a cryptic post.

Our head coach was forced to respond to a possible connection between poor form for our No.66 and his links to Real Madrid too and it all feels like we’re reaching boiling point.

If all effort is centred on sorting new contracts, then that will be great – unless we don’t get them over the line and then leave ourselves a lot of work to do in the summer.

