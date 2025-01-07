Carragher and Salah embroiled in online back-and-forth over Jamie’s ‘obsession’ with Mo

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Mo Salah sent social media into meltdown once again with a cryptic post to his X account that seemed to be a clear response to the contract situation of himself, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

Asked on his thoughts regarding the posted picture, Jamie Carragher stated that the other two men involved in this drama could take note of how our captain is handling himself.

"I think the other two [Mo Salah & Trent Alexander-Arnold] could take a leaf out of Virgil van Dijk's book" 📖@Carra23 reacts to Salah's cryptic social media post and praises Van Dijk's professionalism during Liverpool's contract saga 🙌📝 pic.twitter.com/uJpoMnDKyc — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 6, 2025

However, it feels like the Egyptian King wasn’t in the mood for putting his phone down yet and directly responded to this video with another post that read: ‘I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me 😉’

Once again, the Bootle-born pundit was asked for his take on this response from our No.11 and he took it all within his stride.

The Scouser stated: “That Mo Salah tweet there, that does give me more confidence he’ll stay.

“He’s building bridges, using the winking emoji, he’s trying to get on my good side isn’t he.”

It’s all very tongue-in-cheek from the pair who are both just doing their jobs but let’s hope their Liverpool connection continues past this summer.

Jamie Carragher and Mo Salah are enduring a strange online relationship

With Gary Neville claiming that the forward is requesting £400,000 per week on a three-year deal, we still don’t know what the hold up is on a potential new contract.

Whether it’s money or length, we as supporters are left in the cold and to be fair to our former vice captain he is just doing his job by answering questions.

The record Premier League goalscorer for the Reds has earned the right to have high demands but he certainly knows what he’s doing with interviews and social media posts.

Let’s just hope this is all resolved quickly and that we can move on from constant chat about three players whose future needs to be sorted soon.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Salah via @SkySportsPL on X:

"I mean, I have got a Mo Salah obsession" 🤣@Carra23 shares his response after that cryptic tweet 👀 pic.twitter.com/GeHotOE1d7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 6, 2025

I’m starting to think you’re obsessed with me 😉 https://t.co/YAnwbaHdRi — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) January 6, 2025

