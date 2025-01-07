‘No appetite’ – FSG’s Liverpool stance made clear amid Elon Musk Liverpool links

Liverpool’s owners FSG have ‘no appetite to sell’ the club despite recent reports suggesting Elon Musk is interested in buying the Merseyside outfit.

The world’s richest man’s father today claimed during an interview with Times Radio that his son would ‘like to’ purchase the Anfield-based side.

Errol Musk did also add ‘that doesn’t mean he [his son] is buying it’, but his comments have sparked a mixture of excitement and uncertainty amongst Reds supporters.

The Times’ Chief Sports Correspondent Matt Lawton, as relayed by @DaveOCKOP on X, has now shot down any potential speculation – by claiming John Henry and Co. are not interested whatsoever in parting ways with the club they’ve owned since 2010.

FSG have divided opinion since rescuing Liverpool from Tom Hicks and George Gillett’s catastrophic tenure.

The American’s don’t tend to splash the cash as much as many other European footballing giants but they’ve expanded Anfield’s capacity from 45,000 to more than 60,000 while also overseeing the club’s move from Melwood to their state-of-the-art training complex in Kirkby.

They’ve done more good than bad on Merseyside and although some supporters may suggest its time for FSG to move on – it appears we won’t see Musk replacing them anytime soon.