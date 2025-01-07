Journalist: Arne Slot ‘counting on’ exit-linked Liverpool wizard in rumour-defying show of faith

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to James Pearce, Arne Slot has no intention of allowing one particular player to leave Liverpool in January, despite rumours over a potential exit from Anfield.

Last week, there were reports that Federico Chiesa’s agents have asked LFC chiefs about the possibility of a return to Italy this month amid his frustration over a lack of game-time, with fitness problems restricting him to just four appearances since his transfer from Juventus at the end of August.

It was added that the Reds’ head coach would reluctantly let the 27-year-old leave if he were desperate to go back to his homeland, but those claims now appear to have been inaccurate.

Slot still ‘counting on’ Chiesa

In the latest Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic, Pearce shared an update on the Italian forward’s situation at Liverpool, with Slot determined to hold onto the player for the remainder of this season.

The journalist outlined: ‘Federico Chiesa has been linked with a loan move to Napoli but Liverpool have no intention of sanctioning a temporary switch for the Italy international who they only signed in the summer. Arne Slot is counting on Chiesa for the second half of the season.’

Can Chiesa repay Slot’s faith in second half of the season?

Despite the Italian enduring horrendous luck on the injury front since coming to Liverpool, Pearce’s update indicates that Slot still has plenty of faith in the 27-year-old to make a telling impact for the Reds in the second half of the campaign.

Chiesa’s only appearance since September came in the Carabao Cup win over Southampton last month, although his involvement in several matchday squads over the Christmas and New Year suggests that he remains in the head coach’s thoughts (Transfermarkt).

Domestic cup outings against Tottenham and Accrington Stanley this week may offer the forward a long-awaited opportunity to show what he can do for LFC, with those fixtures seemingly the perfect opportunity to allow Mo Salah a breather (especially the FA Cup game on Saturday).

Chiesa starred for Italy when they won Euro 2020 and is a proven goalscorer in Serie A, so he clearly deserves the chance to prove his worth at Liverpool.

If he finally gets some momentum at Anfield, he could be pivotal to the Reds’ trophy-winning hopes in 2025, especially if other forwards were to become unavailable for several weeks. Let’s hope he can soon make up for lost time on Merseyside!