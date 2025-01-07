Real Madrid’s Athletic correspondent reports on crazy confidence over Trent Alexander-Arnold arrival

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

One thing that is certain for Liverpool fans at the moment is that links between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Real Madrid won’t go away, unless a new contract is sorted.

As reported by Mario Cortegana for The Athletic: ‘It has been a busy week at Real Madrid, with a focus on one particular name: Trent Alexander-Arnold.

‘Sources with knowledge of the situation described the past few days as “crazy”.

‘The fuse was lit on 31 December, when Real Madrid made an approach to Liverpool to ask if they would be open to negotiating the sale of the right-back in January.

‘His contract expires in June and he has not extended. The refusal from Anfield meant that no figures were even discussed in depth, despite some reports.

‘Madrid are confident about signing Alexander-Arnold for the summer, but are trying to bring it forward to this window.

‘If Liverpool were interested in doing a deal now so that one of their biggest stars does not leave for free in June, Madrid would be happy to agree a fair price.

‘Is there any chance they will push again for Alexander-Arnold this window?

‘It is still unclear, but sources involved in the process do not rule out further moves in the next days and weeks.

‘Arne Slot did not rule out the possibility of Alexander-Arnold leaving in January at his press conference on Friday.’

The La Liga giants’ correspondent for The Athletic certainly seems to be conveying growing confidence for them signing the right back.

The main question seems to be whether a move can be done in January or whether the wait will continue until the summer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be edging closer to Real Madrid

Jamie Carragher has pointed to fragility in our full back areas as a reason we may not win the title, meaning that our current vice captain has to improve his on-field performances before worrying about matters off it.

Many blamed the Scouser’s poor performance against Manchester United on distraction by these lingering off-field matters at present and that was always likely to happen.

Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk haven’t shown an impact on their form yet and so it’s been increasingly obvious that fingers are being pointed at our No.66.

Indeed, Richard Keys has even called for Arne Slot to cash in on the academy graduate in this window and beginning planning life without him.

The future seems unclear and it feels like feelings may start to grow sour if we don’t see an agreeable conclusion agreed soon.

