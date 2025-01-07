Fabrizio Romano hints European giants may be resigned to losing 20y/o Liverpool who have scouted

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has appeared to suggest that one winger who’s been on Liverpool’s radar could be on the move this year.

In October, reports from Germany claimed that Anfield scouts had flown out to watch Jamie Gittens (or Bynoe-Gittens) in action for Borussia Dortmund, with Chelsea and Tottenham also credited with interest in the 20-year-old.

The Bundesliga giants have already cashed in on two other English talents in Jadon Sancho and Jude Bellingham in recent years, and lightning could be set to strike for a third time at some point in the next few months.

Romano shares latest info on Liverpool-linked Gittens

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel on Tuesday afternoon, Romano claimed that Dortmund are already looking towards signing a replacement winger in the summer amid a sense thtat they’re resigned to losing Gittens at some stage in 2025.

The transfer guru stated: “My understanding is that Borussia Dortmund feel that, in 2025 – probably summer more than January – it will be difficult to keep Jamie Bynoe-Gittens at the club.

“The interest from Premier League clubs is more than strong. Premier League clubs are really, really following closely the progress of Bynoe-Gittens at Borussia Dortmund.”

Romano added: “It’s more likely to be summer than January – January is going to be more difficult – but in general, Borussia Dortmund are looking at wingers because, for the long-term, they need to cover that position.

“They know that, for Bynoe-Gittens, the big clubs are coming. For example, my understanding is that several times scouts from Liverpool, from Chelsea and more clubs have been in attendance to follow Jamie Bynoe-Gittens’ progress.”

Could Gittens be a viable transfer option for Liverpool in 2025?

Gittens has enjoyed an impressive season at Dortmund so far, with nine goals and five assists in 23 games across all competitions, netting against two European superpowers in Real Madrid and Bayern Munich (Transfermarkt).

In addition to his goal threat, the 20-year-old is a player with the ability to get fans off their seats. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 2% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues in 2024 for successful take-ons per game (3.71), and the top 5% for progressive carries per 90 minutes (6.16).

BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl has said that the England under-21 startlet is ‘almost impossible to defend against’ when he gets into the penalty area (bundesliga.com), a claim borne out by the above statistics, and it comes as no surprise to see Premier League giants such as Liverpool keeping a close watch on him.

Gittens’ nationality instantly makes him attractive to English top-flight clubs due to the rules regarding homegrown quotas in their squads, although the youngster would have strong competition for a starting berth on the left-hand side of Arne Slot’s attack, where Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have both excelled this season.

The Colombian has played through the middle more frequently of late, which could make the Dortmund youngster a more viable transfer option for LFC if they can fend off the seemingly strong competition for his signature.

Liverpool were unable to lure Bellingham from Signal Iduna Park two years ago. Will they have better luck with another English talent at BVB this time around?