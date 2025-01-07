“If there’s a chance…” – Arne Slot appears to leave door open for Liverpool signings in January

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Arne Slot hasn’t completely ruled out the possibility of Liverpool entering the January transfer window, even though he’s ‘very happy’ with his current squad.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic’s James Pearce downplayed the likelihood of the Reds making any new signings this month, with Joe Gomez currently the only senior injury absentee.

Federico Chiesa was the sole addition to the LFC squad in the summer transfer window (Giorgi Mamardashvili doesn’t arrive at Anfield until later this year), and incoming activity isn’t likely to be abundant over the next three weeks, but the door hasn’t been completely shut on potential new signings.

Slot not ruling out January signings for Liverpool

Speaking to the media today ahead of the Carabao Cup clash against Tottenham on Wednesday night, Slot claimed that Liverpool will remain on the lookout for marketplace opportunities if the right player becomes available.

The Reds boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “It would be a bit weird if I told you something different than we are happy with the team, but we always look at the market. If there’s a chance, this club always brings someone in.

“Joe Gomez’s injury means we go from four centre-backs to three. I’m very happy with the team and that is trust from the club.”

Could Liverpool make another shrewd January signing?

While Liverpool fans have grown accustomed to not expecting frantic transfer market overhauls, especially in January, at least Slot has kept the flame alive in terms of potential incomings this month.

The Reds have made some notable mid-season additions in recent years, with Virgil van Dijk the standout in a category which also includes Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the current squad, plus Luis Suarez, Daniel Sturridge and Philippe Coutinho in previous times.

The LFC boss acknowledged in today’s press conference that it’s ‘special’ to have almost a fully fit pick of players at such a hectic time in the campaign, a status he’ll be hoping to preseve in stark contrast to the injury crisis which flared up in the early months of last year.

Liverpool have made a name for opportunistic acquisitions during FSG’s stewardship, with the aforementioned Diaz and Gakpo two such examples, along with the cut-price addition of Chiesa last summer.

Don’t expect too many new names at Anfield this month, but Slot has at least left the door open for the possibility of a transfer market foray or two.