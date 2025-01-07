Liverpool player given in-house ultimatum amid reports that Reds could consider selling him

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has reportedly issued an ultimatum to one Liverpool player amid reports that the Reds might be willing to cash in on him.

Darwin Nunez is now well into his third season at Anfield but still faces continued scrutiny over his output in front of goal, which has regressed alarmingly this term, having netted just four times in 24 appearances.

Match-going Reds fans have shown consistent patience with the Uruguayan amid damning reviews from numerous pundits in this country, but that particular commodity now appears to be diminishing within the first-team setup.

Slot speaks to Nunez as Liverpool face transfer interest

According to CaughtOffside, Slot has spoken to Nunez about the need to improve his performances at Liverpool, with the 25-year-old being left under no illusion that he has to offer greater consistency in front of goal and contribute more to the team in an overall sense.

Although sources have indicated that the Reds’ number 9 is determined to take the feedback on board and deliver accordingly, it’s claimed that Anfield chiefs could consider offers in the region of £50m-£60m for the player, with interest reportedly emerging from some unnamed clubs.

Nunez needs to deliver more for Liverpool in 2025

With goal returns of 15 and 18 in his first two seasons at Liverpool, much of the criticism that Nunez has faced so far in England has been over the top. He might’ve cost an initial £64m from Benfica in 2022, but those scoring figures weren’t exactly dismal.

However, the current campaign has been a difficult one for the Uruguayan, who’s had more yellow cards (six) than goals (four) across all competitions and picked up a needless suspension for next week’s trip to in-form Nottingham Forest after an inexplicable shoulder barge on Matthijs de Ligt on Sunday.

Over the past couple of years, there have been games where it wasn’t happening for him in front of goal but he was still working relentlessly to try and get involved in the play. This season, there have been far too many lethargic performances from a player who boasts so much innate talent but can never seem to refine it.

Nunez has played 50% more matches than Diogo Jota in 2024/25 (24 to 16), but the Portuguese forward has 50% more goals (six to four), while Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz are on 12 goals each and Mo Salah has netted a ridiculous 21 times already (Transfermarkt).

The next five months could be pivotal in the career of Liverpool’s number 9. If the Reds are to go and win the Premier League/Champions League this year, they need more from the 25-year-old, whose ability is evident but whose temperament and composure remains an issue.