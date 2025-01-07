(Video) Jota and Nunez’s reaction to Gakpo equaliser sums up Liverpool squad

Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez may have had to settle for spots on the bench during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday but that didn’t stop the pair from showing how much they cared.

The duo entered the fray as substitutes during the second half and were stood pitch side ready to come on as Cody Gakpo netted the host’s equaliser.

Both Jota and Nunez celebrated the goal as if they were supporters in the Kop, as did Reds boss Arne Slot before he quickly gathered his backroom staff to discuss their next plan of action.

Although the two forwards will have been frustrated to not have been named in the starting XI, their celebrations sum up the brilliant attitude and atmosphere amongst the Liverpool squad at the moment.

There’s a great togetherness and that is needed if we’re to continue challenging on all fronts for the remainder of the campaign.

Jota and Nunez may get their chances from the start tomorrow when we face Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium – we’ll just have to wait and see!

Check the clip of the pair below via @trentpivot on X: