‘We all know’ – Ex-Red explains ‘gut feeling’ about Trent Alexander-Arnold’s Liverpool future

Stephen Warnock has explained his ‘gut feeling’ is telling him that Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave Liverpool for Real Madrid at the end of the season.

The Reds defender is out of contract at Anfield in the summer and was the subject of an approach from the La Liga giants on New Year’s Eve.

The Scouser performed well below par against Manchester United on Sunday and that has once again sparked conversation about where the England international’s future lies.

Ex-Red Warnock is not 100% confident about what decision will be made by our No.66 but has now weighed in on the situation.

“Perhaps at the start of the season, he didn’t foresee Liverpool being so strong at the top in both competitions and didn’t see the demise of Real Madrid the way they have struggled this season,” Warnock explained to spinbet.com (as quoted by DAZN).

“We all know Madrid come on strong though in the second half of the season and he will probably feel he can add to that as well. I’m still torn with what Trent will do. I want him to stay because it would be great to see a Liverpool fan become captain in the future and potentially lift trophies although it is very difficult to do so. We also know the pull of Madrid as well though.

“My gut feeling says the summer if he does leave.”

It remains to be seen what will happen during the remainder of the January transfer window and at the end of the season.

We cannot see Liverpool allowing a player of Alexander-Arnold’s calibre to leave half way through the campaign – even if it does mean he walks away for free in the summer.

Losing him mid-term when we’re performing so well on all fronts would make no sense whatsoever.

The Academy graduate could end up agreeing a fresh deal with the club but it’s the uncertainty which is frustrating supporters at present.

It’s unclear whether he even wants to stay at the club – the main difference between our No.66 compared to Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk is that the latter duo have made it clear they want to remain on Merseyside beyond the end of the current campaign.

We mustn’t allow the ongoing contract sagas to derail our title charge.

Whatever will be will be.